The countdown has begun to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s grand fireworks display.

Large crowds are expected to watch the seafront display at 6.30pm on Sunday 5th November, which is being organised by the Town Council.

Spectators will be encouraged to watch the 20-minute display from The Esplanade as the colourful fireworks are launched into the sky from the jetty, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The fireworks – which will be launched by fireworks firm Skyburst – are a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is on Monday November 6th.

A council spokesperson says: “The cost of the event will be approximately £12,500 to include road marshals, road closures, first aid and PA services. The display is funded and organised by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council with support from local businesses.”

Businesses that are interested in making a financial contribution to the event as a sponsor can contact the Town Council.