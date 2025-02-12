UK steel contractor plans move to Highbridge business park next to busy A38

A growing steel contractor based in Somerset has submitted plans to move near to a business park in Highbridge.

Haley Engineering and KMW Properties have unveiled a planning application for the construction of a Class B2 (general industrial) unit with ancillary office and reception areas.

Under the scheme, the development would be occupied by William Haley Engineering Ltd, allowing a relocation of the company from its current premises at East Brent.

The application outlines that the proposed site, highlighted below on the map, is located on the eastern side of the A38 and alongside the M5 motorway near junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea. It is around 3.3 hectares and is at the back of the growing Oaktree Business Park.

Founded in 1986, William Haley Engineering Ltd is part of the Haley Group, employing 160 people. It has the capacity to produce 10,000 tonnes of steel per year.

The application also states that William Haley Engineering Ltd is seeking the new site “due to the ongoing expansion of the business and as part of the wider Business Plan for the company.”

The development will “include a painting plant, which will remove the current need for processed steels to be sent to Wigan to have fire protected painted/coatings applied prior to onward delivery.”

The application has reference number 12/25/00003 and comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council via its planning website until March 14th, 2025.

The nearby Oak Tree Business Park has grown rapidly over recent years with a new Greggs drive-thru opening last month. Work is also underway to build a new Highbridge Starbucks.

The site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the adjacent Highbridge Travelodge hotel.