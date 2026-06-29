HomeNewsUnique driftwood bench on Berrow footpath destroyed by mean vandals
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Unique driftwood bench on Berrow footpath destroyed by mean vandals

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A popular driftwood bench has been lost after mean‑spirited vandals destroyed it along the footpath through the Berrow dunes.

The bench, crafted around two years ago by one of Somerset Council’s Adopt‑a‑Path volunteers, had become a familiar and cherished feature for walkers using footpath AX32/31, which runs from the Burnham & Berrow Golf Club entrance to the Greenkeeper’s Compound near the Berrow Co‑op.
Built almost entirely from driftwood and fallen timber collected beside the path, it stood as a small but striking example of community creativity.

Last Saturday, 27th June, the bench was found badly damaged. Photos taken that day show the structure splintered and broken, with clear signs of deliberate vandalism.

For safety reasons, the remains have since had to be dismantled.
The bench had become a quiet stopping point for dog walkers, families, and golfers heading to and from the course, admired not only for its practicality but for the personal effort behind it.

Mike Schollar, Somerset Council Adopt‑a‑Path Volunteer, said the loss will be felt by all who appreciated the bench’s rustic charm and the goodwill it represented. He described it as “an outstanding feature and local artwork” that will be missed.

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