The Opera Singer, The Hells Angel and The Artist

An evening of music, story-telling and humour comes to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this month.

International opera star Huw Priday of Phantom of the Opera fame, David Price, a Hells Angel turned Pastor, and Peter Slater, an RAF hero and artist, will be performing on Friday 27th March at 7:30pm.

A spokesman says: “They will be bring their intriguing story of how three men from different backgrounds met through a life changing encounter.”

Tickets for ‘The Opera Singer, The Hells Angel and The Artist’ are priced at £12, concessions are £10, available from the box office on 01278 784464 or at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk. The event is being held in Association with Gospel Tabernacle Church.

 

 

