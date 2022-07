A young up-and-coming guitarist whose music was praised by Robbie Williams is set to perform at a Burnham-On-Sea hotel on Sunday (July 31st).

Joe Bradley, 19, who is studying at LMA London, has been playing the guitar for six years, and intends to play at big shows around the country soon.

His proud family in Burnham-On-Sea say he is bound to impress the audience with his musical talent.

The performance will take place at the Victoria Hotol in Burnham’s Victoria Street between 3pm-6pm.