A funding pot of £200,000 is available to comunity organisations across the Somerset area from Avon and Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) set up the fund in partnership with Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) and Quartet Community Foundation (QCF), who facilitate the application process and help communities become safer.

Successful applicants will be awarded funds between £1,000 and £5,000, with the OPCC historically awarding 50 initiatives and activities. This round will accept applications to run a project:

in a particular neighbourhood so that everyone benefits from reduced crime and antisocial behaviour, or

for a specific group of people who are at higher risk of being the victims or perpetrators of crime and antisocial behaviour.

PCC Mark Shelford, pictured, says: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate and thank all of the local community groups and organisations who have previously been awarded this grant. They have delivered some fantastic crime reducing initiatives and activities.”

“I implore local organisations or community groups to apply for this worthwhile funding, so that together we can reduce anti-social behaviour and make our communities safe.”

Applications for the Commissioner’s Crime Prevention Fund are now open – groups based in Somerset can apply for a grant by visiting Somerset Community Foundation’s website or by calling 01749 344949.