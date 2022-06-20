New plans have been unveiled to build 29 new flats at a landmark location in the centre of Highbridge town centre.

New Shore Developments Ltd., based in Poole, won planning permission from Sedgemoor District Council’s Development Committee in the summer of 2018 to redevelop the vacant, former Canal House site at 1 Market Street next to the clocktower roundabout.

Since the firm’s planning permission lapsed in February this year, the developer has put forward amended proposals for the same number of flats.

The land was previously home to Canal House with several homes and shops. It has been vacant for several years.

The new proposals intend to deliver a mixture of one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats, with a total of 31 underground car parking spaces and 32 cycling spaces.

A spokesman for Property Link, representing the developer, said: “There is now an unmet demand for flats due to the Hinkley Point C effect displacing local residents.0

“The site is in a central location, being within walking distance from shops, the railway station, bus stops, with cycling distance from industrial sites, and within motoring distance from road links with two junctions of M5.”

The application reference number is 11/22/00039 and Sedgemoor District Council’s Planing team is welcoming comments until July 15th.