New proposals to create a heritage centre in Burnham-On-Sea town centre have been unveiled this month.

Burnham Heritage Group, which is overseeing the project, told town councillors at their latest meeting that a premises in Burnham High Street has been earmarked.

The heritage centre would showcase the town’s colourful history through displays of photographs and vintage exhibits.

The group is seeking the support of the Town Council and in a presentation to councillors, the group’s Ann Popham said: “A premises of about 2,000 sq ft has been found in the High Street for the centre – it would be open to the public and be run by volunteers.”

“It would be a great new attraction to residents and visitors. Most towns have a heritage centre, except Burnham and Highbridge.”

“A coach and car park are nearby within walking distance, so it is a very handy location.”

“We would invite different groups, plus schools and nursing homes to visit – it would be somewhere to visit for tourists during wet and cold weather.”

She said that she hopes to get the Town Council’s support for the project, adding: “we want to work together on it, getting it started and then give it to you, the council, as an asset.”

Burnham Heritage Group has held several fundraising events during the past year, including a quiz evening, raffles and promotional displays at the recent Jubilee.

Cllr Mike Murphy, Chairman of the council’s Town Improvements Committee, thanked Mrs Popham for outlining the proposals and said the council would review them at a separate session before responding.

The Town Council turned down a request for funding of a Burnham-On-Sea heritage centre when the idea was previously raised in 2020. Since then, though, the plans have been updated around a new location in Burnham High Street.

Pictured: A historic image of Burnham High Street