Work to repair and improve the skate park at Highbridge’s Apex Park is underway this week.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the busy park, says it is temporarily closing the skate park while the work goes ahead.

A spokesman says: “Essential work to repair the skate ramps at Apex Park started on Wednesday January 25th.”

“Work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting, and during the repairs the skate park will be out of use.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The skate park is a popular facility at Apex Park at the southern end of the park.