In a timely story on Valentines Day, two love-struck swans have been rescued and named ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by Burnham-On-Sea animal carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre who say the pair are inseperable.

Marlies Hebdon from the charity told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Secret World Response Drivers went to attend an incident with three swans grounded in the back garden of house in Athelney.”

“When they arrived the cygnet flew away but the two remained together. The male was so protective of the female, who was unable to stand, it was decided to bring them both in together.”

“There didn’t seem to be anything wrong with the male but the female was given pain relief as she had problems moving around although there doesn’t appear to be any significant injuries.”

She adds: “They have been put in a pen together and the male continues to sit alongside the female showing the devotion they have as a pair.”

“Staff have named them Romeo and Juliet and have captured the lovely image of them with their necks entwined creating a heart!”

“Juliette is getting stronger on her feet and the finders are keen to get them back to their usual territory when Juliette recovers.”