Burnham-On-Sea Police have carried out crime scene investigations and issued an appeal for information after valuables were stolen during three overnight burglaries at a business park in Highbridge.

Police were called to the Oaktree Business Park in Bristol Road, Highbridge on Wednesday morning (April 3rd) after three commercial units were broken into overnight.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The rescue charity Secret World’s premises was one of those broken into. At about 8.40am on Wednesday staff reported a glass panel in the door had been smashed and a safe, Apple computer and Bose speaker had been stolen.”

“Two neighbouring businesses also had door panels smashed but it’s not yet confirmed whether anything was stolen.”

“If you have any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5224084301.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information.

A Secret World spokeswoman said the incident had copme as “a big shock” and asked anyone with information to get in touch with Police.