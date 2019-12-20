A van was left severely damaged in a fire on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston today (Friday).

The northbound carriageway was closed for almost an hour while fire crews were at the scene at 1pm, as pictured here.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue said: “We received numerous calls from members of the public informing of a van on fire on the hard shoulder of the motorway between junctions 22 and 21.”

“Two fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea were immediately sent. On arrival of the crews they found the van to be well alight and set to work using a compressed air foam jet and breathing apparatus.”

“The van was approximately 50% damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Our photos show the burnt-out wreckage of the van on the hard shoulder with the fire crews on the scene.

Highways England closed the carriageway, leading to long delays for motorists travelling northbound during the afternoon.

The empty northbound carriageway during the closure while the southbound carriageway was slow running, as pictured here.