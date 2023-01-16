A van ended on its side in a water-filled ditch in East Huntspill following a crash at the weekend.

The white Vauxhall Vivaro left the road on the bend of the Causeway entering the village where the joins Burtle Road.

Police were called and officers taped off the vehicle, as pictured here. The shaken driver was understood to not have been seriously hurt.

Local residents told Burnham-On-Sea.com that Weston Recovery was on scene during Sunday afternoon (January 15th) to remove the van following the overnight incident.