Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for information after a large glass window at the front of the town’s Royal British Legion branch was smashed this week.

Shocked volunteers found the damage to the Royal British Legion premises in Burnham’s Victoria Street on Wednesday morning (June 22nd).

Police spokeswoman Jenny Bigwood told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police received a report of damage to the window of the Royal British Legion in Victoria Street between 6.30pm on Tuesday 21st June and 10.30am on Wednesday 22nd June.”

“If you saw what happened or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident please call 101 and give the reference 5222147723.”

John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch, told Burnham-On-Sra.com: “We were shocked and very disappointed to find this damage to our front window.”

“Nothing was stolen from inside – it seems to have been senseless vandalism and there was an awful lot of glass shards to clear up during the day.”