VIDEO: 300 Harley Davidson bikes roar through Burnham-On-Sea on charity ride
News

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

300 Harley Davidson motorbikes roared through Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (May 5th) on a charity fundraising ride.

The Bridgwater Harley Owners Group organised the ‘Grand Parade Ride’ which ran from Sand Bay via Weston and Burnham town centre, finishing on Burnham seafront.

The bikes were on display for the public to see along The Esplanade, raising funds for Rusty Road To Recovery and Children’s Hospice South West.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and Town Crier Alastair Murray rode on bikes through the town centre to give their support – and met a VIP visitor.

Stijn Deschepper, the Mayor of Moerbeke in Belgium, who was taking part with his Amica chapter, was officially welcomed to Burnham-On-Sea by Cllr Millard.

Stijn, pictured below, said: “Burnham is a wonderful place – we have been made to feel so welcome here and the hospitality is so warm.”

Kevin Daggar, head road captain at the Bridgwater chapter, said it had been a “great turnout from bikers and locals.” He thanked Somerset Council, the Carnival Club and Ian Jefferies for help with parking and marshalling. 

