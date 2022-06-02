Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s town crier formally started the two towns’ Jubilee celebrations by reading out an official Proclamation in celebration of The Queen. Town crier Alastair Murray led the ceremonial reading at the stroke of 2pm on Thursday (June 2nd), which was repeated in towns across the UK.

Watched by onlookers next to the fountain in Burnham’s Old Station Approach and later in Highbridge’s Market Street, Alastair was given a warm round of applause as he finished the proclamation with a hearty ‘God Save The Queen’. Alastair told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great honour to be asked by The Queen’s pageant-master Bruno Peek to read the proclamation in Burnham and Highbridge.”

He added that was “very proud” as well to receive a Jubilee Medal from the Loyal Company of Town Criers marking the occasion, pictured below.

Town criers have taken centre stage in town squares, city halls and other places to read out the proclamation as a way of starting the celebrations for the Jubilee.

The Proclamation

Oyez Oyez Oyez

Today in our nation – and throughout the Commonwealth – we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth – the second of that name – our most beloved Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth for seventy years.

How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession – Platinum – that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.

And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK Overseas Territories – and in all the Capital Cities of the Commonwealth.

Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth. God Save The Queen.