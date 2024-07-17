14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 18, 2024
News

VIDEO: Coastguard helicopter lands on Burnham-On-Sea beach for training exercise

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Coastguard helicopter landed on Burnham-On-Sea beach during a training session with the town’s marine rescue crews on Wednesday evening (July 17th).

Surprised seafront walkers watched the helicopter land on the sand at 6.30pm between Burnham Pavilion at the jetty, as pictured here.

Crews from Burnham Coastguard and the RNLI took part in a series of training exercises in which a stretcher was winched onboard from the beach and other manoeuvres.

The helicopter was in Burnham for around two hours before heading back to its base.

