VIDEO: Famous steam train thunders through Highbridge railway station

A famous steam train thundered through Highbridge on Sunday (May 25th).

60163 “Tornado” is the first main line steam locomotive to be built in the UK since 1960.

It first entered service in 2008 and has since hauled royal trains and appeared on the big screen in the hit movie Paddington 2, along with numerous TV appearances on shows including Top Gear.

It remains the only new mainline steam locomotive to have been built in the 21st century.

The locomotive, pulling the Royal Duchy excursion train from Bristol to Par, travelled through the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday morning, passing 1through Highbridge Railway Station on its way to visit social enterprise MPower’s award-winning railway turntable in St Blazey, Cornwall.

The appearance spearheaded the final push for the last tranche of funding needed to complete MPower’s planned new engineering training centre.

Restored to working order by MPower in 2023, the Grade II listed turntable was officially opened with a visit from the iconic Flying Scotsman. It represents a significant piece of Cornwall’s industrial heritage and has provided practical learning opportunities for young volunteers, working under the supervision of engineering mentors.

The training centre, dedicated to teaching practical engineering and construction skills, is expected to open its doors in September.

Duncan Mitchell, founder and CEO of MPower, says: “The help we have received recently, particularly from civil engineering company BAM has been invaluable. They have given us significant financial backing, as well donating materials and providing professional support.”

Richard Watts, director for rail at BAM, added: “MPower should act as inspiration to industry of what can be achieved to bring much needed skills and resource into this crucial yet demanding economic sector.”

“Attracting and retaining young and new engineering talent is doubtless going to be an industry imperative and is singularly one of the biggest challenges of the next decade in engineering.”

Tornado was at the turntable at MPower’s site for around 90 minutes while the locomotive was turned and prepared for its return to Bristol, passing through Highbridge Rail Station.