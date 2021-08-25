Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to tackle a vehicle blaze on the roundabout next to Highbridge’s Aldi supermarket last night (Wednesday).

Crews were called to the Land Rover Freelander at around 8.50pm where it was reported to be well alight and in flames, as pictured here on a mobile phone by an eyewitness.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used several jets to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle’s driver, who was unhurt, thanked fire crews for their fast response, saying they had arrived at the scene very quickly following a 999 call.

He explained that he had only bought the vehicle last week. He had seen sparks coming from the vehicle before pulling it over and then the fire quickly took hold.

A fire spokesman said: “Fire Control received multiple calls from motorists reporting a car which had caught fire on the roundabout by Aldi on Isleport Lane in Highbridge”

”Crews from Burnham attended and soon had the fire under control, with 2 firefighters in breathing apparatus using 1 hose reel jet to extinguish it.”

”Once extinguished and the 4×4 car made safe, duty of care was left with the driver awaiting recovery. There were no casualties but the car was left severely damaged.”