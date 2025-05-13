VIDEO: Heavy thunderstorms give Burnham-On-Sea area a drenching

Heavy thunderstorms in the Burnham-On-Sea area created hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday (May 13th).

Torrential downpours of rain briefly left roads under a covering of water, leading to these scenes in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean.

A tree was brought down across Brent Knoll’s Burton Row by the gusty winds as several of the storms passed through in the late afternoon.

The Met Office says today (Wednesday) will be largely fine and dry day with sunny spells, though the odd heavy shower is possible in the region. It will feel warm in the sunshine with a maximum temperature of 25°C.

The outlook is staying fine and settled through the remainder of the week. Dry with plenty of sunshine by day, and clear skies overnight. Temperatures will stay above average, but with cooler nights. See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast

Reader Ian Warren took the top photo, a dramatic skyscape photo from Montgomery Fields in Burnham looking north across the fields towards Berrow Medical Centre.

The weather radar image above showed the storms moving through the area with torrential rainfall.