Stomry sea in Burnham-On-Sea

These were the scenes in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Sunday) when a high tide and strong onshore winds created stormy sea conditions.

The conditions prompted the Environment Agency to issue a ‘flood alert’ for the Somerset coastline.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Bridgwater and Uphill to Kingston Seymour – and those remain in force today (Monday).

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Flooding to farmland is possible and conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.”

Check the Burnham-On-Sea tide times and Burnham-On-Sea weather.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page