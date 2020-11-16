These were the scenes in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Sunday) when a high tide and strong onshore winds created stormy sea conditions.

The conditions prompted the Environment Agency to issue a ‘flood alert’ for the Somerset coastline.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Bridgwater and Uphill to Kingston Seymour – and those remain in force today (Monday).

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Flooding to farmland is possible and conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.”

