VIDEO: High winds create stormy sea conditions in Burnham-On-Sea

High winds created these stormy sea conditions in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday evening (September 20th) when a storm swept through the region.

Gusts of up to 65-70 mph were reported around the Bristol Channel at high tide, whipping up large waves and sending plumes of spray over the seafront.

A yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office for the Burnham-On-Sea area and overnight until 4am this morning (Sunday).

The Met Office said: “A developing area of low pressure produced a short spell of very strong winds. Winds initially strengthened across some western and southwestern areas, before migrating northeastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.”

“Some inland locations saw gusts of 50-60 mph whilst gusts of 65-75 mph were possible around the coasts.”

The Environment Agency were on standby to close the flood gates in Brean and Burnham as a safety precaution.