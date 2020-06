Strong winds created these wonderful scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (June 21st).

Large quantities of sand were blown along Burnham beach by the on strong winds, to the fascination of walkers.

Walkers saw swirling sand blown along the beach towards Burnham-On-Sea, as photographed here.

One walker, Mike Rogers, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a remarkable sight when this happens – we love to come up to see it.”