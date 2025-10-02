VIDEO: Hinkley Point C boss gives ‘insider tour’ as huge nuclear plant takes shape

Hinkley Point C’s Project Delivery Director has given a video update this week on the latest progress with the huge construction project.

Simon Parsons takes us behind the scenes at the site as the focus shifts to a new building phase.

“With the civil construction work nearing completion and the second dome in place, attention is now firmly on the power station’s fit out with pipes, cables and equipment,” says a spokesperson.

“Thanks to innovation and the experience gained from Unit 1, teams are building the second unit 20-30% faster, with prefabrication now approaching 60%. Everything learned here will benefit Sizewell C from the start.”

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be a two-unit, 3,200 MWe EPR nuclear power station.

Earlier this year, we reported here that the first of eight 520-tonne steam generators had been carefully lowered into place on Unit 1, just days after the dome was lifted into place on the power station’s Unit 2.

Each steam generator works like a nuclear-powered kettle, with enough power to make the equivalent of 43m cuppas an hour. It uses 295°C heat from the reactor to turn water into steam to spin the world’s largest turbine – the Arabelle.

Electricity made by the power station’s two turbines will provide electricity for more than 6m homes around the clock.