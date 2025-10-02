18 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVIDEO: Hinkley Point C boss gives ‘insider tour’ as huge nuclear plant...
News

VIDEO: Hinkley Point C boss gives ‘insider tour’ as huge nuclear plant takes shape

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hinkley Point C’s Project Delivery Director has given a video update this week on the latest progress with the huge construction project.

Simon Parsons takes us behind the scenes at the site as the focus shifts to a new building phase.

“With the civil construction work nearing completion and the second dome in place, attention is now firmly on the power station’s fit out with pipes, cables and equipment,” says a spokesperson.

“Thanks to innovation and the experience gained from Unit 1, teams are building the second unit 20-30% faster, with prefabrication now approaching 60%. Everything learned here will benefit Sizewell C from the start.”

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be a two-unit, 3,200 MWe EPR nuclear power station.

Earlier this year, we reported here that the first of eight 520-tonne steam generators had been carefully lowered into place on Unit 1, just days after the dome was lifted into place on the power station’s Unit 2.

Each steam generator works like a nuclear-powered kettle, with enough power to make the equivalent of 43m cuppas an hour. It uses 295°C heat from the reactor to turn water into steam to spin the world’s largest turbine – the Arabelle.

Electricity made by the power station’s two turbines will provide electricity for more than 6m homes around the clock.

Previous article
Deadline for Burnham and Highbridge parents to apply for secondary school places
Next article
Local solar energy farm offers £25,000 to ‘green’ community projects in Burnham area

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
18 ° C
18.3 °
17.4 °
93 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com