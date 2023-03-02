Hundreds of fish have been netted and moved by fishery experts at Highbridge’s Apex Park Lakes this week during maintenance work.

A new extra strong net has been installed across the narrow section between the two lakes after the previous one perished and broke over time.

“The new stronger net separates the model boating section of the lakes near the main car park from the fishing lake,” says Highbridge Angling Association’s club secretary Chris Brewer.

“With the new net installed, the fish were caught with a large net by the expert team from AE Fisheries in the model boat lake before being moved safely to the fishing lake.”

He said the fish include carp, roach, bream and pike. Sedgemoor District Council recently announced there would be maintenance work underway in preparation for the move.

The fishing rights for Apex Park are held by Highbridge Angling Association. The waters are stocked for the club’s members and fishing is not allowed by members of the public without a permit. These can be bought at Thyers Tackle Shop, Highbridge on 01278 786934.