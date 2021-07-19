Two jet skiers have been rescued by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI after getting stranded next to Stert Island in soaring temperatures.

Alex Lela and a friend from Bristol were visiting Burnham on Monday (July 19th) when their jet ski broke down on the hottest day of the year so far, leaving them drifting at the north end of the island.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI was called to help them at 4.20pm as temperatures reached a sweltering 31°C (87.8°F) during the ongoing heatwave.

Alex told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’d been enjoying the good weather, jet skiing in the channel, when the propeller struck something in the shallow water off Stert Island and the engine stalled, leaving us stranded.”

“A friend raised the alarm with the Coastguard and we were relieved that the lifeboat was able to quickly arrive in about 10-15 minutes. We’re grateful for their help.”

Burnham-On-Sea D-Class lifeboat ‘Burnham Reach’ launched from Burnham beach and headed out to the stricken jet ski.

The two occupants were taken onboard the lifeboat while an RNLI crewman boarded the jet ski during the tow back to Burnham beach.

Lifeboat helm Tim Walters added: “Apparently, they ran aground and the engine stalled. Being unable to restart it, they risked being carried out to sea. They were very pleased to see us.”