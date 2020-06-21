Seal on Stert Island, Burnham-On-Sea

Keen-eyed walkers along Burnham-On-Sea seafront were treated to the unusual sight of this large seal on Stert Island over the weekend.

The Common Seal was spotted on Sunday morning (June 21st) on the eastern side of the island, opposite Burnham-On-Sea.

Several of the marine mammal medics at Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue consulted with British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who confirmed the identity of the mammal.

BDMLR’s National Coordinator, Julia Cable, said: “It is a Common Seal that appears to be plump and well. It is possibly a pregnant female so we would ask people to stay away and leave her well alone.”

“There is nothing to be concerned about with this seal – she has been seen moving around on the island, entering and leaving the water.”

