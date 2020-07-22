Burnham-On-Sea’s new £695,000 pilot boat has arrived in the town this week and gone into service, working with shipping at the Hinkley Point construction site.

The Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, was at Burnham-On-Sea’s Yacht Club pontoons on Wednesday morning (22nd July) to welcome the new cutting-edge pilot boat into service.

Sedgemoor District Council officially took delivery of the boat, called ‘Sea Sprite’, on June 30th and since then she has been transported by road to Portishead and was put into the sea on July 21st to be bought round to Burnham on Wednesday.

Harbour Master Keith Bagsey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new vessel can cruise at 22knots and has a top speed of 25knots. It has all the latest in cutting-edge marine technology. She can seat up to six people and will be used in the port operations in and around Bridgwater.”

The Harbour Masters and Pilot staff will use the boat for pilotage services, personnel transfer, escort boat, checking and minor maintenance of navigational buoys, interim surveys of approaches and the river and potentially hire with her crew for external work.

The pilots work closely with EDF Energy to make sure that as much freight for the building of Hinkley Point C is bought in by sea, with many docking at Combwich. Pilotage is a chargeable service that raises income for Sedgemoor District Council.

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “‘Sea Sprite’ is a tremendous new asset for the port, which will assist the Ports Strategy to increase shipping and economic development in the area, as well as mindful of the environmental and economic impact. It underlines Sedgemoor District Council’s commitment to the Port of Bridgwater and its future activity.”

There will be an official naming ceremony for the boat at a later date when the current Covid-19 situation allows.

The new vessel will replace ‘Ben Lee’, the current pilot boat, which has been in service since 2006 and will be kept as a reserve pilot boat for the next year.

Photos: The new pilot boat arriving (Burnham-On-Sea.com / Al Heal)