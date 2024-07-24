VIDEO: New Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP makes his first speech in House of Commons

Ashley Fox, the newly-elected MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has delivered his maiden speech in the House of Commons this week, emphasising his commitment to serving the ‘diverse and historic’ constituency.

In his first comments in Parliament, the new MP expressed his gratitude to constituents for their trust and outlined his priorities.

He highlighted the area’s rich history, referencing the significance of towns like Bridgwater, North Petherton, Burnham-On-Sea, and Highbridge, as well as the Battle of Sedgemoor, the last battle fought on English soil.

He praised notable figures from Bridgwater’s past, including Admiral Robert Blake, known as the Father of the Royal Navy, and Vernon Bartlett, a prominent opponent of the Munich Agreement. Drawing on these historical references, he stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

He also focused on economic development and the tourism industry, promising support for the constituency’s industrial base and businesses to foster entrepreneurial initiatives and create prosperity.

He emphasised the importance of promoting agricultural produce, highlighting the Somerset coastline and countryside. Celebrating Bridgwater’s cultural heritage, he mentioned the renowned Carnival.

The new MP also detailed significant infrastructure projects, such as the new Hinkley Point C power station and the upcoming gigafactory at the Gravity smart campus, which will create jobs and opportunities.

He discussed the £23 million Town Deal funding for Bridgwater, earmarked for various projects including restoring historic docks and refurbishing cultural venues.

He also committed to continuing efforts to protect against flooding, advocating for river dredging and the completion of the River Parrett barrage.

Concluding his speech, Ashley Fox expressed his dedication to tackling anti-social behavior and protecting local environments, such as Pawlett Hams, and he affirmed his commitment to serving local people.