Burnham-On-Sea saw one of its highest tides of the year on Wednesday (February 22nd) during a high ‘Spring tide’.

These were the scenes at 8.20am as the 11.9m high tide reached its peak, with the waves breaking on the sea wall and steps – although the weak onshore winds fortunately meant there was no flooding.

The Environment Agency issued a precautionary warning of possible flooding along the Bristol Channel coastline as the high tides arrived.

The Agency also closed Burnham-On-Sea’s flood gates at the jetty as a safety precaution.

