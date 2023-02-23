Burnham-On-Sea saw one of its highest tides of the year on Wednesday (February 22nd) during a high ‘Spring tide’.

These were the scenes at 8.20am as the 11.9m high tide reached its peak, with the waves breaking on the sea wall and steps – although the weak onshore winds fortunately meant there was no flooding.

The Environment Agency issued a precautionary warning of possible flooding along the Bristol Channel coastline as the high tides arrived.

The Agency also closed Burnham-On-Sea’s flood gates at the jetty as a safety precaution.

See today’s Burnham-On-Sea tide times 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: