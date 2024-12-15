Ribbon cutting ceremony held to open Brent Knoll’s new community shop

An official opening ceremony was held on Saturday (December 14th) for Brent Knoll’s new community shop.

Over 100 residents and shop volunteers gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the new purpose-built building next to the village hall.

The ribbon was cut by Bob Filmer, Chairman of the Parish Council, with David Yates, Chairman of Brent Knoll Community Shop, alongside MP Tessa Munt.

Tim Dean, the village ‘postie’ for the past 28 years, marked the opening by reciting one of his original poems written especially for the occasion.

David Yates thanked the shop’s volunteers, shareholders, residents and parish council for their support to successfully deliver the project. He also thanked David Sturgess for his work on the project over many years.

“A team of volunteers has painted all the walls and woodwork, ahead of shifting all the stock and fixtures, to switch trading across from our temporary Portakabin,” says a spokesman.

“And we’re on-track to pay the £60,000 cost of converting that bare shell into a fully equipped shop. We just have a funding gap of about £8,000, which we plan to fill by sales of more shares, continued trading profits, and grants.”

“If you are not yet a shareholder, please go to the share-sale page on the shop website to apply – or pick up a share-application form in the shop. Meanwhile, the shop continues to trade at a profit – wholly due to our wonderful volunteers – and provide a vital community service to the village.”

“The Community Shop’s greatest need, however, is for more volunteers to join our team. This will enable us to expand our opening hours. We need people who can spare an hour or two: full training will be provided. There is no better way of becoming part of our community.”

MP Tessa Munt, who has spent time volunteering at the temporary shop, said: “It’s an important day for Brent Knoll – they have their full shop back. It’s fantastic, the most amazing building. It’s great that so many people have been involved in so many different ways and I wish the shop every success. I am hugely delighted for Brent Knoll.”