Fire crews have battled a big blaze at a property in Burnham-On-Sea today (Monday) which started in a shed and spread to a vehicle and a house.

Four fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were sent to reports of a shed on fire at the back of a row of houses in Elm Avenue next to Ham Lane at 1.11pm.

“Fire control received several calls indicating that the fire had also spread to a car and a house,” said a fire spokesman. “Crews extinguished the fire using two main jets, a hose reel jet and a positive pressure fan.”

He added: “The shed was totally destroyed and there was 25 per cent fire, 50 per cent heat and 100 per cent smoke damage to the kitchen of the property.”

“One person was treated at the scene by paramedics as a precaution but was not hurt.”

Eyewitness Nathan Parr, who lives nearby, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I saw a lot of smoke billowing from the shed at the back of the houses, so dialled 999 to call the fire service.”

He added: “It quickly spread to the Range Rover when the smoke turned from white to black. The fire service was here really quickly after just a few minutes and they did a great job in putting it out before it spread further. It was sad to see the vehicle go up – it’s been the owner’s pride and joy – but we’re all relieved no-one was hurt.”

Another eyewitness, Kierra Walker, said she’d knocked on doors to get people out of the properties. “We made sure everyone was out – it could have been serious.”

Fire crews confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.