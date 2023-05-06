Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Town Crier read the official proclamation for the new King during Saturday’s Coronation celebrations.

Following a traditional ring of his bell, Alistair Murray read the official words in front of residents in both towns, as pictured below.

He was joined by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and Mayor’s Cadet Matilda Higgins next to Burnham’s flag pole in Old Station Approach and then in Highbridge next to the Frank Foley Statue in Market Street.

The Town Crier, holding the official proclamation, said it had been “an honour” to read the historic message in the two towns.

Church bells rung for Coronation in Burnham

A group of 11 bellringers rang the bells at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea for the Coronation Day, as below.

“We rang several call changes and stedman triples and grandsire triples to mark the occasion,” said one of the team. It follows recent repair work to the bells.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre marks Coronation

Over 60 people watched a livestream of the Coronation Service at Burnham’s Princess Theatre. They also enjoyed a complimentary cream tea.

Coronation screening at Burnham Community Centre

Over 40 people also attended a screening at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road where teas and cakes were enjoyed while watching the proceedings from London.

Burnham’s Ritz Club holds livestream event

Burnham’s Ritz Club also invited residents to watch a livestream of the service and enjoy cakes to mark the occasion.