Over 250 people attended an afternoon of family fun and music at Apex Park on Sunday (September 26th).

Regional arts group Seed, supported by the Town Council, organised the new event called Come Together, which began with a procession around the park, led by street band Tongues of Fire, as captured below.

The band then performed a line-up of well-known classics next to the main lake where families enjoyed picnics and were invited to let their hair down and join in.

Together with Create You in Highbridge, Seed also offered free festival headband kits for families to get creative. The best five headbands were chosen by Deputy Mayor Andy Hodge and his wife Camille and presented with Create You vouchers.

Organiser Scott O’Hara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am really pleased with how it went – there was a great atmosphere in the park with lots of families getting involved.”

“Our thanks go to all who came along and supported the day. It has gone well enough for us to hopefully bring it back next year.”