Dozens of residents took part in a peaceful, socially-distanced protest in a Highbridge field on Saturday (July 18th) ahead of a crucial council meeting this week which will decide whether the land is sold to make way for 110 new homes.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that residents and local councillors last week gained backing for Sedgemoor District Council’s Executive to re-think the controversial sale of the field next to Lakeside in Highbridge.

Lib Dem councillors ‘called-in’ the recent decision of the Council’s Executive to sell the publicly owned field based on several weaknesses, listed below. Sedgemoor’s Executive will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday 22nd July at 10am to deal with the Corporate Scrutiny Committee’s six points.

Campaigner Joy Russell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great turnout of residents to give a show of strength to Sedgemoor District Council that we’re not giving up.”

Dozens of residents attended the gathering in the field, armed with pots, pans and placards. Burnham and Highbridge’s former MP Tessa Munt was among those protesting against the planned sell-off of the land which she called “bonkers”.

Joy added: “Our aim was to prove to Sedgemoor District Council how strongly our community still feels about them selling what was originally intended to be our green lung and open space for the people of Highbridge to enjoy.”

“We hope to raise the profile of our objections and remind them how heartily sick we all are of the over development and lack of investment in our services and infrastructure here in Highbridge.”

“Equally important is losing a green space that years ago should have been given care and attention with nearly £400,000 of S106 money given to the council from the Caxton devolopment next to Asda.”

“This money was intended to be used to improve the access to the field, inform the public it was available and to maintain the field for the benefit of our community and the wildlife.”

The Executive will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday 22nd July at 10am to deal with the Corporate Scrutiny Committee’s six points. The public will be able to listen to the meeting, but anyone wishing to do so will need to pre-register with the Democratic Services Team at democratic.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk.

Joy adds: “We urge you to lobby the councillors before this meeting because they are making the big decisions that will affect our wildlife and community. Please email them with your thoughts and feelings.”

“The local Liberal Democrats followed their right to call-in the decision and a full discussion took place at the Corporate Scrutiny Committee held this week.”

“There was a unanimous vote to get the Executive Committee to re consider their decision to dispose of the land.”

The six points which the campaigners claim were overlooked when the Council’s Executive originally supported selling the land are:

The decision to sell this land acquired for Public Open Space and the failure to bring forward any such use over 20 years. The decision to sell green space in the Highbridge area which is deficient in this locality. The threat to the biodiversity of this site during a climate change crisis. The allocation of the S106 monies towards this site being transferred to the developer. The desirability of keeping open space for the health and wellbeing of local residents. Was sufficient weight given to the public consultation in making this decision.