VIDEO: Power line on fire in Brean after being struck by lightning strike in thunderstorm

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Brean on Monday evening (June 22nd) after a lightning strike set a high‑voltage power line alight during a thunderstorm.

The storm swept through the Burnham-On-Sea area in the late afternoon, bringing dozens of lightning strikes and torrential downpours.

David William photographed one of the lightning strikes in Burnham, pictured above.

Residents near Brean Down reported seeing one of the lightning bolts hit the power pole, then spotted smoke and flames. Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were sent to the scene to make the area safe and await the arrival of National Grid engineers.

Crews cordoned off the affected section and monitored the smouldering pole until specialists could begin repairs. Several homes in the area were left without electricity while the damaged line was made safe and power restored.

A live weather map showed the huge number of lightning strikes in the area as the thunderstorm passed over Somerset and headed north and inland.

It also brought gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the Burnham-On-Sea area, and caused temporary surface water in several spots.