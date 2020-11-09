We’re inviting readers to relive some of the best moments from the 2019 Highbridge and Burnham Carnival – on the night that the 2020 parade would have taken place.

Burnham-On-Sea’s procession would have been held this evening but carnival organisers from across Somerset made the decision earlier this year to call it off the events due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But Burnham-On-Sea.com has dipped into its archives here to bring you video highlights of last year’s event to keep the carnival spirit alive. See photos here.

The 2021 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is scheduled to take place on Monday November 8th, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that ‘normality’ will have returned by then.

2018 Carnival Highlights