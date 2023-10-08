A local runner has completed the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon while JUGGLING during the whole 13.1 miles!

Scott Jenkins drew supportive cheers and applause from spectators along the route as he successfully kept three balls under control.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com after completing the feat in two hours, Scott said: “For me, it makes long-distance running more fun.”

“It takes my mind off the running and lets me focus on something else while also bringing a smile to people. There was plenty of great support all along the route.”

He adds: “A combination of juggling while jogging is described as ‘joggling’ — and I’m told that I’m the first person to do this along the route of Burnham-On-Sea’s half marathon!”

One of the spectators watching the finish said: “It was an impressive feat – even if Scott’s attempt to throw one of the balls over the finishing sign and catch it on the other side didn’t quite go to plan and it fell to the ground on his very last step! By then, he’d just got over the finishing line!”

Over 260 runners took part in Sunday’s half marathon, which was held for the first time since 2019.