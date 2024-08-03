VIDEO: Burnham-On-Sea mother and son finish incredible 320-mile, 11-day charity run

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Julie Lench and her son Alfie have completed a 320-mile, 11-day running challenge to raise funds for a local charity and a young cancer sufferer to help him get vital overseas treatment.

Julie and her 18 year-old-son Alfie Lismore-Pope finished their epic challenge on Saturday (August 3rd) of running from Holyhead in North Wales back to the Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun in 11 days – the distance of 11 ultra marathons.

They completed the gruelling challenge at the 5km Burnham and Highbridge Apex Park Parkrun to the sound of cheers and applause on Saturday.

The duo are raising funds for Burnham youngster Jack Gyde, 5, who, as reported here, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma, prompting a £250,000 campaign for vital cancer treatment. Some of their funds will also go to In Charley’s Memory.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a tough challenge but we’ve made it! We are delighted to have raised over £2,700 for little Jack and In Charley’s Memory, who have supported my family in the last six months.”

“We know how huge this challenge is but for us it’s 11 days of pain, Jack is dealing with so much more, and so do the thousands of people who suffer with their mental health.”

They thanked everyone who has supported them, including their friend Claire who drove their support vehicle.

Their fundraising page below will be open for another week for final dontions to the two good causes.

Click here for the pair’s fundraising page to make a donation