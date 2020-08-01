A speedboat was rescued from the sea next to Burnham-On-Sea jetty on Saturday evening (August 1st) after it became partially submerged in the incoming tide.

The boat’s owners had been attempting to recover it on a trailer when strong onshore winds created choppy seas and sent waves over the sides.

Within minutes, the boat had large amounts of water inside and the jetty supervisor called for the help of local tractor owner Simon Stroud.

As pictured, he drove into the sea and managed to tow the stricken boat out of the water and up the beach to safety before it was recovered.

A crowd of onlookers watched from the sea wall and one eyewitness, James Jones, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The boat owners were unlucky to get into difficulty – the incoming tide just overwhelmed the boat. It was a fast moving incident – the tractor driver did a great job rescuing them.“