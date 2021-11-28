These were the impressive scenes along Burnham-On-Sea beach on Saturday afternoon (November 27th) when strong northerly winds left their mark.

60mph gusts of wind whipped up by Storm Arwen swept the area, creating these eye-catching effects with the swirling sand.

Several trees were brought down locally by the winds and and there were several power cuts affecting local homes in the area.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows it will be less windy today (Sunday) but with breezy, cool conditions likely.

 
