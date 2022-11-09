The huge Royal-themed ‘Jubilation’ carnival cart only just managed to squeeze through a narrow section of Burnham-On-Sea High Street during Monday’s Carnival.

As seen in this video, the carnival cart’s crews had to remove a roadside bollard outside the Taste of The Orient restaurant to enable the huge cart to keep moving.

An onlooker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The crew very slowly maneuvered the cart around the bend from Victoria Street into the High Street. But then they found its wide width meant it was unable to get past the end pavement bollard outside the restuarant. The crew were frantically pulling it out of the way – and the cart only just managed to get by with a couple of centimetres to spare!”

‘Jubilation’ was part of The Queen’s Jubilee procession in London back in June. It was the first cart taking part in Monday’s procession through Burnham.

The unique ‘Jubilation’ cart was built by 200 members of 17 carnival clubs for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London after many months of work on building it.

