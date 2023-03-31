A time capsule and ceremonial tree have been planted at Highbridge’s Apex Park today (Friday, March 31st) to mark the end of Sedgemoor District Council.

The Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Councillor Alan Bradford, buried the capsule and unveiled the commemorative oak tree with a plaque near the main car park at the Highbridge park.

Despite driving wind and showery rain, a gathering of local councillors and residents attended the event to mark the milestone.

From Saturday April 1st, the new unitary Somerset Council replaces the county council and four district councils.

Cllr Bradford said “This is a truly momentous occasion – Sedgemoor has been going for 48 years. I thank all those involved with Sedgemoor – it has been a terrific team of councillors, officers and staff. They have all been so loyal.”

The time capsule included the Chairman’s farewell speech and a potted history of the council plus several memorabilia items.