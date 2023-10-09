A village church near Burnham-On-Sea is set to burst into colour this coming weekend when it holds a popular flower festival.

Mark Church is holding its annual Harvest Flower Festival on 13th, 14th and 15th October when visitors will be welcome.

One of the organisers, Lynne Duckett, says the event will see a variery of colourful flower displays and include Tower and Bell Chamber Tours from 2-4pm with a Sing-along on Saturday morning from 10.30 and Organ music 2.30-3.30pm.

Refreshments will be available through the weekend. Open daily 10-4 pm. There will also be a Harvest Service on Sunday 15th October at 9.30am with the church open until 4pm and a peal of bells at 1pm.