Village school celebrates high rating for values‑led approach and strong community spirit

A village school near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating after being awarded the highest possible grade in an inspection of its Christian vision, inclusivity and ethos.

Weare Academy, in Lower Weare just off the A38, has received the coveted J1 grade from SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspectors, who praised the school’s commitment to helping every child flourish.

The inspection included lesson observations, collective worship, and interviews with pupils, staff, governors and leaders. Inspectors highlighted the school’s strong Christian vision, the way its values shape daily life, and the inclusive culture nurtured across the community.

Particular praise was given to the school’s Pupil Chaplains, aged just 5 to 9, who play an increasingly active role in leading and shaping collective worship. Inspectors said their involvement is helping more pupils grow spiritually and feel connected to the school’s development.

Executive Headteacher Oliver Laken told Burnham-On-Sea.com he was “immensely proud” of the outcome.

“This report reflects who we are every single day. Our children shine because they are nurtured, challenged and encouraged to be the very best versions of themselves.”

Founded in 1895, Weare Academy has five classes for its 120 pupils aged 4–9, along with a pre‑school on the same site.

Inspectors concluded that the school is “living up to its foundation as a Church school and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish,” noting the impact of its Christian vision, the values‑led curriculum and the strong sense of community.

Wessex Learning Trust Chief Executive Gavin Ball said the result reflects the dedication of staff and pupils.

“It is evident that the school’s Christian ethos is not simply words on paper but is lived out daily in the relationships, teaching and collective worship that shape school life.”

Headteacher Chelsey Dover added that the school is keen to build on the success as it continues its mission to help all children flourish “academically, spiritually and personally.”

Weare Academy was previously rated Good at its last Ofsted inspection.