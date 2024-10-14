12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 15, 2024
Vintage Hornby Model Train Show coming to Highbridge on October 26th

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Model railway lovers will be flocking to King Alfred School in Highbridge on Saturday (October 26th) when the annual Vintage Hornby Train Show returns.

Train lovers old and young will enjoy the annual show, which is being organised by the Bristol and Somerset Branch of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association Limited.

The show will be open to all and will be held in the school’s B Block from 10am until 4pm. Admission prices are £5 for adults and seniors, and free for accompanied children.

A spokesman says: “For a century the name Hornby has been synonymous with model railways. Hornby gauge 0 and 00 (Dublo) layouts will be running, with other makes and displays of Meccano and Dinky Toys. Trade stands present with new and used products and refreshments will also be available.”

Refreshments will be available all day. There is plenty of free car parking on site, with disabled spaces close to B Block and level access for wheelchairs.

