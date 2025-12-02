Vital resurfacing work at Cheddar Gorge completed on time

Essential resurfacing work on a two-mile stretch of road through Cheddar Gorge has been successfully completed on time and on budget.

Somerset Council’s contractors, Heidelberg Materials, carried out the project along the B3135 – one of the most scenic routes in the country – removing and recycling around 1,300 tonnes of worn-out road surface.

Where possible, the material was reused in the new asphalt, produced at the company’s Whatley quarry.

The work was carried out at night to minimise disruption, with teams facing challenging conditions including steep gradients, narrow sections and local wildlife such as goats and rare-breed sheep.

Carbon emissions were reduced by using the same lorries to transport old material to the asphalt plant and return with the new surface.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste, said: “Cheddar Gorge is a British icon, so keeping the road in good condition is essential. This was a challenging project and I am delighted that Heidelberg has delivered it on time and on budget.”