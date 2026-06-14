Volunteers collect sackfuls of litter during windy Berrow Beach clean

The Friends of Berrow Beach carried out another successful community clean‑up on Saturday (June 13th), gathering sackfuls of litter and plastic waste despite strong onshore winds along the coastline.

A dedicated group of volunteers turned out for the monthly clean, working their way along the beach to remove rubbish that poses a threat to wildlife and the natural environment. Organisers said the conditions were blustery but spirits remained high.

“Very many thanks again for all those who came to help us on our monthly beach clean this morning,” a spokesperson said. “It was a beautiful day, but a tad windy. That said, it was a great effort and a lot of rubbish was removed!”

The Friends of Berrow Beach run regular clean‑ups throughout the year, supporting the ongoing protection and care of the coastline between Burnham‑On‑Sea and Brean.