Berrow beach clean volunteers collect sackfuls of litter from rhyne

Seven sackfuls of bottles, cans, vapes and other litter have been collected from a rhyne in Berrow.

A group of volunteers from The Friends of Berrow beach carried out the clean-up operation along Coast Road, pictured here.

A spokesperson for the group says: “Three of us decided to go and clear all the rubbish out of the rhyne in front of St Mary’s Church in Berrow.”

”We only cleared a length of about 150m and yet we still managed to fill seven large bags!”

”May we respectfully remind everyone that Somerset Council will collect and recycle all your cans and glass bottles.”

”So there is absolutely no need to throw them in this or any other wildlife habitat in the area.”