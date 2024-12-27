Volunteers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue called out to help injured Peregrine falcon

Volunteers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea were called out to help an injured Peregrine falcon in the village of Mark on Boxing Day.

Responders were quickly on scene within half an hour to help the stricken bird at Melody Farm on the Mark Causeway after being called by the farm’s Danny and Julie Kehoe.

Secret World founder Pauline Kidner says: “It turned out to be a Peregrine falcon that had been seen late on Christmas day. Not wishing to disturb the bird, they kept their distance but realised the next day that there was something wrong as it had only moved a short distance.”

“Quietly captured with a net, it was soon on its way back to the vet at Secret World. Unfortunately, there was severe trauma to both wings and an open fracture on the left wing.”

Pauline adds: “This meant that the bird had to be euthanased to stop its suffering. It was difficult to say how it had been so badly injured as it was otherwise in good condition.”

Mr Kehoe said he was glad that the bird was no longer suffering and added that the response was “amazing” for a bank holiday and praised Secret World for the “fantastic” work they do.

The charity’s responders were also called out to a badger with a fractured jaw, another sad story, but one that meant that the animal was no longer in pain.